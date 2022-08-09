GATHERS, Barbara

GATHERS (Watson),



Barbara Ann



79, was received in heaven by her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2022. Barbara was born to Kenneth and Mabel Watson in 1942 and a 1960 graduate of Jeffersonville high school. Her husband, Donald Parrett and she moved to Dogtown where they were blessed with four children. Barbara faithfully raised her kids in the Maple Grove Methodist Church where she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and stayed true to her faith for the rest of her days. Barbara later relocated to Springfield, Ohio, where she formed the GLADD support group, God's Love and Acceptance During Divorce. There she met and married her devoted husband, Larry Gathers in 1994. She and Larry enjoyed a Christian lifestyle filled with lots of friends family, love and laughter. They became members of Southgate Church of Christ and later, High Street Church of Nazarene. Larry stayed true to his vows and commitment to Barbara as he later cared for her throughout multiple stages of Alzheimer's and incorporated flowers, music and dancing as a routine part of her therapy. Those who knew and loved Barbara will miss her smile and golden heart, but all will always remember and benefit from the life lessons that she taught each of us. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mabel Watson, her eldest son, Douglas Parrett and son-in-law Timothy Randall. She is survived by her husband Larry Gathers, children Susan Randall, Cheri (Doug) Penwell, and Timothy (Mindy) Parrett; daughter-in-law Gigi Parrett, stepdaughter Kelly (Jared) Ulrey, her brother Steve (Toni) Watson, sister Beverly (John) McMurray, and family friend, Mitch Payne. Barbara will be missed by 35 grandchildren, including spouses and great-grandchildren who adored her and the way she always made them laugh. Please join us in remembering Barbara during her memorial at the Jeffersonville Church of Christ on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 2:00PM with a time of fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or www.alz.org/dayton. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, Springfield has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



