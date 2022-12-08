dayton-daily-news logo
X

GAUL, Mark

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GAUL, Mark Stephan

Age 64, of Centerville, passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was born in Ashtabula, OH, on Sunday, May 18, 1958, to William J. & Margaret J. (neé Gandee) Gaul. In 1978, Mark joined the Washington Township FD as a volunteer firefighter and proudly retired nearly 40 years later as a Captain! Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years Sharon, sons Joshua (Amy), and Travis (Heather) as well as many other family & dear friends. Visitation will be 4-8pm, Thursday, December 8th, at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. Funeral Mass will be 11am, Friday, December 9th at Church of the Incarnation with burial to follow at Centerville Cemetery. Service entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.


www.DaytonFunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc

1632 Wayne Avenue

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.schlientzandmoore.com

In Other News
1
Yannekis, Marcille
2
BUDDE, Thomas
3
COCHRAN, Marquan
4
CORNELL, DEENA
5
CARDWELL, Betty
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top