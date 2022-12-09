GAULT, Dora

GAULT (Strong),



Dora Lillian (Strong) Gault, 77, of Middletown, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born to Will and Mahala (Fields) Strong October 21, 1945, in Jackson, KY. She moved to Ohio when she graduated from high school and found a job at Interstate Folding Box, Company and later was employed at AK Steel in the Energy Department and retired after 30 years of employment. She met her husband Thomas Howard Gault, Sr. while they both worked at Interstate, they were married on June 26, 1971. She enjoyed spending time with family and especially the grandsons and their ladies. She traveled to 49 states and spent many hours visiting National Parks throughout the country. She was an avid watcher of the many different soap operas and many other TV shows. Dora also loved playing cards. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie Strong, Dewey Strong, and Thurston Strong; sisters, Margaret Bellamy, Reva Strong, Rachel Matthews and Anna Oaks. Dora is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Howard Gault Sr.; son, Thomas Howard Gault Jr.; daughter-in-law Cathy (Donathan) Gault; grandsons, Travis Edward Gault (Madison Raby), Christopher Andrew Gault (Giana Williams), brother, George Robert (Alice) Strong of Mississippi; sister, Duredith Strong of Kentucky, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles remaining with fond memories. Visitation will be 10:00 am-12:00 pm, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm with Reverend Gary Bellamy Officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Dora Gault. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

