Gault, Karen
Age 62 of Eaton, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1961 in Middletown, the daughter of Iva (McKenney) Day and the late Ora Day. She was a 1979 graduate of Edgewood High School and a 1983 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. On May 22, 1982 in Trenton, Karen married her husband of 41 years, Thomas Gault. Before her retirement, she was a Personal Banker with Chase Bank, and also previously worked as a substitute teacher and in the printing industry. Karen is survived by her mother, Iva Day; husband, Thomas; sons, Jeremiah Gault and Zachary Gault; siblings, Kathy (Tim) Vennefron and Jon (Erin) Day; aunts, Roberta Taylor and Ruth Turner; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Lee Day. Services are pending at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH
45013
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral