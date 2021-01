Pastor James H. Gavin



07-24-1937 ~ 12-03-2020



The Family of Pastor James H. Gavin thanks everyone for your love, support, prayers and many acts of kindness



extended to us during our time of bereavement.



You brought us much comfort and we shall be everlastingly grateful. A special Thank You to our Mt. Pilgrim and Mt. Zion Church Family, Villa Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center and Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.



God Bless You All! The Gavin Family