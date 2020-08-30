X

Gavin, Jimea La'Ve'ta

Jimea La'Ve'ta Gavin 9/4/1977 - 8/9/2020 THANK YOU! The family of Jimea Gavin would like to thank everyone for your Kindness, Love, Prayers and Support. We are so blessed and grateful for your thoughtfulness during this very difficult time. God be with you always, The Gavin Family

