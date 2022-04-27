GAVOL, Norbert "Norb"



Norbert "Norb" Gavol, 70, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Norbert was born January 30, 1952, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of the late Lawrence and June (Schuman) Gavol. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the American



Legion. He retired from Northwestern Elementary as a custodian. Norb enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, reading and talking about the Bible, gardening, painting and traveling. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.



Norb is survived by his wife of 49 years, Virginia (Montgomery) Gavol; daughters, Heather (Jon) Gaus, Carrie Gavol, Gretchen (Chris) Zinkhon and Colleen (Eric) Ivon; grandchildren, Trent, Kayla, Ali, Marissa, Haley, Jack, Lily, Ben, Haven, Avery, Hayden and Chance; sister, Geri Bridger;



father-in-law, Floyd Montgomery; special brother-in-law,



Danny Montgomery; special cousins, Deborah Farley, Karen Brown and Caroline Hunter; as well as several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charles Gavol and Janice Hanson; mother-in-law, Opal Montgomery.



Funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, April 29, 2022, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio, with Pastor Vicki Case officiating. The family will receive friends from



11-12 noon prior to the service.



Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com