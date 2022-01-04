GAYHART, Theda



Theda Gayhart, age 93, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born January 18, 1928, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Curtis and Della (Elkins) Combs. Theda is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don and 5 siblings. Theda is survived by her two daughters, Kelly (Greg) Gayhart-Simpson and Elizabeth Daulton; two grandchildren Ash Daulton and Gabriel Aldrich.



Visitation will be 12-1pm, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Charles Purvis officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

