GEARHART, W. Eileen



W. Eileen Gearhart, age 90, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Ohio Masonic Home. She was born the daughter of Guy and Catherine (Ford) Holtzapple on June 17, 1932, in Piqua, Ohio. Eileen is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Gene Gearhart. She is survived by her beloved daughter Debbie (Cliff) Hill of West Milton; grandchildren Chris (Kim) Hill, Jason (Heather) Hill, and Amber (Scott) Mattimore; great-grandchildren Jace, Zaden, Savannah, Abigail, and Zeke. Eileen was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. For many years she worked at Rite Aide in the utilities department. She then worked at American Fastrac; She was an active member of the Clark County Republican Party where she volunteered many hours at the polls. Friends and family may call on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10AM to 11AM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11AM with Rev. Richard Blevins officiating. Interment to follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com to help offset funeral expenses for the family.



