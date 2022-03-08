Hamburger icon
Gecowets, Jeffrey

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GECOWETS, Jeffrey Lucas

53 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, due to heart failure.

Visitation 4-7 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana; where Masonic honors will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, in the funeral home.

Entombment in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.

