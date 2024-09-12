Geier, Rosemary

Geier (Szerecsen), Rosemary



Rosemary (Szerecsen) Geier, 97, a resident of Lake Shore Assisted Living in Minocqua, WI., passed away August 31, 2024. She was born June 12, 1927, in Dayton, OH, to parents Louis and Elizabeth Szerecsen. She graduated from Kiser High School in Dayton. She worked for Beebers Pharmacy and retired from the Montgomery County Home. Rosemary enjoyed nature, watching the birds and reading.



She was preceded in death by her husband: Clifford Geier, Sr., parents,



brothers: Louis and Ernest, sisters: Betty(Elizabeth) VanDeGrift and Margaret Aveyard.



She is survived by her children: Clifford Jr., Kim, Duff, Todd and Robin Geier, nieces, nephews and friends.



The family will hold a private ceremony at Glen Haven Memorial Cemetery.



Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.



