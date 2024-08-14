Geiger, Joseph Timothy II



age 65, died July 31, 2024. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years, Tanya; sons, Andre (Tasha), Kevin (Daisya), Kory (Kristen), and Kameron (Aisha); grandkids, Tristen, Harley, Harlem, Honor, Jayden, Bryce, Brody, Kysen, and Adora; sister, Debra Ann Reed; brother-in-law, Alex Mays; sisters-in-law, Brigit (Eric) Night, Lynette Dixon, Pam (Rick) Beasley, Kimberly Bugg, and Latoya (Carlos) Coleman; mother-in-law, Dolores Bugg; father-in-law, Alex Mays, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2024 from 10-11am at The Chosen Church, 295 E. Salem St., Clayton, OH 45315. The service will begin at 11am. Joseph will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery at 2pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



