GEIS, Betty Jean



Passed away October 6, 2022. She was born July 6, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Parker High School in 1948 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She furthered her studies in business at Sinclair Community College where she was on the Dean's List. Betty married William Paul Geis and was a stay-at-home wife and mother until she raised her children. She then worked for the State of Ohio – Bureau of Employment Services and Environmental Protection Agency. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. Her family especially enjoyed the fresh cherry pies made from their back yard cherry tree. She is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, William. Survived by children, Dr. Susan James (Steve), Thomas Geis, Mark Geis (Kristy); grandchildren, Gregory Hackbarth (Sandy), Jeffrey Geis, Paul Geis, Benjamin Geis; step-granddaughter Holly Jones (Ken) and their children Noah and Aiden; great-grandchildren, William Hackbarth, Zoe Hackbarth, and Jack Geis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 13th at 10:30am at St Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 9:30am – 10:30am at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

