GEISLER, Dorothy Lee



Age 96, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at her residence. Dorothy was born



November 27, 1924, in KY, to the late, Arthur Preston and



Bertha Lee (Powell) Barrett. Dorothy was a shipping inspector with Avon Corporation for 20 years and retired in 1988. She was a lifetime member of Women of the Moose. She was



family orientated, was a great cook and loved to be surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Norma Jean Geisler; her siblings, Fannie Barrett Smith, Oscar Barrett, Ola Barrett Merhing, Geraldine Houston, Delbert



Barrett, Joseph Barrett, Jesse Barrett, Arnold Barrett, and Lloyd Barrett. Dorothy is survived by her four children, William R. (Sharon) Geisler, Judith K. Parker, Debroah J. Vance,



Barbara E. (Robert) Brennan; her 6 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, LueCinda Rodgers, Mary Delora Lykins; special friends, Patty Proffitt and Marie Richardson. Funeral Services are 1 pm



Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Jerry Back officiating. Entombment will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Butler



Warren County and Dr. Franklin Handel and his staff for their special care.



