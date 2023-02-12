X
Dark Mode Toggle

GEIST, Brenda

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GEIST, Brenda J.

Age 58, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield on Monday morning, February 6, 2023. Brenda was born in Davenport, Iowa, on September 22, 1964, the daughter of James and Peggy (Spillers) Marshall. She is survived by her mother of South Charleston; husband, William C. Geist of Coal Valley, Illinois; daughter, Jaime Geist of Springfield; and sister, Tami Marshall of South Charleston. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.


,



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
WESTBROCK, Trudy
2
ALLEN, William
3
BARTLETT, Paige
4
CAIN, Helen
5
BROWN, Ardelle
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top