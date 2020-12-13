GELMAN, John



Age 97, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Oakcreek Terrace. John was a retired Manager for the



Elder Beerman Shoe Stores and a member of Beth Jacob



Synagogue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mordka & Fala Gelman; brother & sister-in-law, Jack & Juliette Gelman. John is survived by his sister, Mariam Heider of FL; nephews, Robert Gelman of TX & J. Heider of FL; niece, Patricia Heider Wainer of MA; other relatives & friends. Graveside service 12 Noon on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Beth Jacob Cemetery with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. Funeral arrangements



entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.

