Gentry, Lori Lewis



Nov. 15, 1958  April 5, 2023



Lori Lewis Gentry was a flip-flop-wearing, Bugle dip-making, bright-haired, blue-eyed bringer of joy. She made it her mission to celebrate the big moments and milestones in the lives of her friends and family, and no one did it better. Now, we celebrate her life and the love and happiness she brought to our world. Lori left us at age 64 on April 5, 2023, but the memories she made  both for us and with us live on in our hearts and minds. From birthdays and graduations to weddings, anniversaries and everything in between, Lori had a penchant for thoughtfully preparing presents with personality, perfect penmanship and piles of confetti that would pour out of every opened card. Her gift-giving game, while often messy with all that confetti, was always on point. As the self-appointed family photographer, Lori documented dozens of holidays, picnics, parties and other gatherings through the years. Her trusty iPad was her most recent camera of choice  using it to capture everything from the excited expressions on the little faces of children getting ready to open one of her awesome Christmas gifts to the group selfie featuring everyone squeezed into a tight frame. She also digitized decades of family photos, preserving them for future generations to enjoy. Lori was passionate about photography and, outside of family, her favorite subject was the moon. From full to crescent, she frequently focused her lens on the moon's changing phases and shared the images with her Facebook friends. Lori also put her camera to use taking photos of the meticulously manicured landscape surrounding the Dayton home she shared with the love of her life, Rex Gentry. Lori often referred to her relationship with Rex as a true love story, and that it was. Married on June 24, 2003, they were just weeks away from celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. Together, they tediously tended to their showcase yard, which was often a stop on the DeWeese Ridgecrest Garden Tour. They also enjoyed exploring the area  attending community festivals, visiting casinos, checking out new restaurants and discovering different greenhouses to find new pots, plants and other pieces to accent their urban oasis. They especially loved taking daytrips to Yellow Springs. Wherever they roamed, they were by each other's side. For much of their time together, Lori and Rex shared their home with their four-legged family  kitties Samantha and Sebastian, along with countless feral cats who were always welcome to visit their deck for shelter and a meal. Lori joins Sebastian in the afterlife, while Samantha continues to keep Rex company. Lori is also survived by her big sister and brother-in-law LeAnne and Bob Beasley, stepson Shane (Jennifer) Hunt, grandchildren Evelise and Tristan Hunt and sister-in-law Darlene (Richard) Profit. Lori kept a constant and caring presence in the lives of those who were lucky enough to call her "Aunt Lori." Nephew Bob (Rachael) Beasley and nieces Amy (Craig) Griffith and Alisha Reading survive along with great-nephews Masyn Jones, Nathan and Isaac Beasley and Jacob and Jackson Reading and great-nieces Adriana and Madison Jones and Cetera and Cayden Griffith. Masyn, Madison and Adriana's grandfather, Billy Jones, also survives. Additionally, Lori leaves behind a number of other family members and countless friends and co-workers from her 30-year career with the City of Dayton Civil Services Department. Lori was preceded in death by her parents James and Barbara Lewis, mother and father-in-law Gordon and Eva Gentry, sister and brother-in-law Lanae and Jim Davis and sister Lorene Lewis. True to Lori's wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Close family will gather for a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. Friends may view a slide show celebrating Lori's life on her Facebook page. To honor and remember Lori, please take a moment to reflect on what she meant to you the next time  or any time  you find yourself gazing at the moon. You may also make a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Lori's name.

