George, Grace R.



Grace R. George age 91 of Hamilton passed away Friday June 28, 2024 and now abides with her Heavenly Father. She was born October 20, 1932 in London, Kentucky the daughter of the late Bertha (Johnson) Bowling and Charlie Bowling. In 1954 she was married to Bobby G. George and they enjoyed 70 years together. They did not have any children. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1950. Grace was a member of the Order of Eastern Washington Chapter #195 for over 50 years. She was past Matron of Washington Chapter, past President of the 19th District Association, past state President of the district, and past deputy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. Grace was honored as Lady Grace- Companion of the Temple-Grand Encampment of Knights Templar of the United States of America. Grace leaves her husband Bobby G. George; one brother Fred Bowling and several nieces and one nephew. She was also preceded in death by her sister Almalea Steward and brothers Charles Bowling and Leon Bowling. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday July 9, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Order of Eastern Star service at 12:00 PM. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Brian Schreiber of the Fairfield Church of Christ officiating, of which Grace was a member for over 37 years. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



