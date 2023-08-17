George, Linda L.



Linda George, 74, of Venice, FL, passed away on August 15, 2023. She was always the life of the party and was always the favorite. She always had stories to tell. Linda is survived by her husband of 29 years, Alan George. She is also survived by her brother John and Pamela Peters, sister Myrna Locke, sons Tunney Morris, Trent and Amanda Morris, and Justin Goldman. She is also survived by her grandchildren Gage, Brandon, Shea, Tia, Tate, Bradon, James, and two great-grandchildren Sophia and A'Dzvezda. Linda was preceded in death by her father Mike Peters and her mother Margaret Wilson Peters.



Linda graduated from Springfield City High School and went on to attend Park College for higher education. She retired from WPAFB in 2010 as a financial manager.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date to honor Linda's life. Contributions in her memory can be made to a charitable organization of your choice.



Please join us in remembering Linda and celebrating her life.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com