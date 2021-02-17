X

GEORGE, Mark

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GEORGE, Mark Anthony

Mark Anthony George, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5th. He was born and raised in Dayton, OH. He is a 1991

graduate from John H. Patterson Co-Op. Mark worked at

General Motors Moraine Assembly (Truck and Bus). Was a member of Dayton Unit NAACP, volunteered with the Hope Foundation and cooked for Cure for Breast Cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. C.D. and Gail George. He leaves behind his daughter, Dejene' Nicole George;

Siblings: Rodney, Steve (Sonya), Alex George, Monica (Ray) George-Smith, and Stephanie George-Lewis. Aunts and uncles: Cornelious George, Mary Faye Baker of CA., Gwendolyn (Jay) Clinkscales of Dayton, OH., Walter (Freda), Ricky (Sherry)

Phillips of Atlanta, GA. 2 nieces and 3 nephews, A host of cousins, special friends to many to name. Celebration of life will be Friday, February 19th, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417. Viewing 10am-Noon, services to follow.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.