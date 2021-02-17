GEORGE, Mark Anthony



Mark Anthony George, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5th. He was born and raised in Dayton, OH. He is a 1991



graduate from John H. Patterson Co-Op. Mark worked at



General Motors Moraine Assembly (Truck and Bus). Was a member of Dayton Unit NAACP, volunteered with the Hope Foundation and cooked for Cure for Breast Cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. C.D. and Gail George. He leaves behind his daughter, Dejene' Nicole George;



Siblings: Rodney, Steve (Sonya), Alex George, Monica (Ray) George-Smith, and Stephanie George-Lewis. Aunts and uncles: Cornelious George, Mary Faye Baker of CA., Gwendolyn (Jay) Clinkscales of Dayton, OH., Walter (Freda), Ricky (Sherry)



Phillips of Atlanta, GA. 2 nieces and 3 nephews, A host of cousins, special friends to many to name. Celebration of life will be Friday, February 19th, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417. Viewing 10am-Noon, services to follow.

