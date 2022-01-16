Hamburger icon
GEORGE, Michael W.

51, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 20, 1970, the son of William and Luanne (Garman) George. He worked as a Manager for Med-Trans Inc. since 1999. He was an avid Bengals fan, loved cars and old school hip hop music. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his daughter, Kaylee George; one granddaughter, Meelah; three sisters, Lori Wolf, Susan (Josh) Crutchfield and Jeanette (Chip) Wibright; and numerous

nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

