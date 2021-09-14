GEORGE, William E.



"Bill"



79, of Springfield, passed away on September 12, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Bill was born on February 22, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, to Virgil and Catherine (Migley) George. Bill had been employed as the Owner/CEO of Med-Trans Inc. and Travel



Specialties Inc. He was the president of the Ohio Ambulance Association for many years and a board member with the Mercy Health Foundation. Bill enjoyed golfing, loved watching wildlife and spending time with his family. Survivors



include his wife, Luanne (Garman) George; children, Lori Wolf, Susan (Josh) Crutchfield, Jeanette (Chip) Wibright and Michael George; seven grandchildren, Tyler (Elizabeth) Wolf, Corey Wolf, Sarah Crutchfield, Gabe Crutchfield, Kaylee George, Charlie Wibright and Cassie Wibright; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Max and Meelah; and special cousin, Raymond (Beverly) George. He was preceded in death by his parents. Due to COVID-19 concerns, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy Health Foundation, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, OH 45504.



Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

