Gephart, Robert E



Bob Gephart passed away on November 6, 2024 in his home at Highpoint Assisted Living in Cape Coral, Florida. Bob had moved to Florida in 2011. Bob was born on September 6, 1939 in Middletown, Ohio to Ruth and Glenn Gephart.



Bob spent most of his life in Middletown, Ohio. He graduated from Middletown High School, then married his childhood sweetheart, Imogene Wilhoit. Bob worked as an electrician at Armco Steel for 30 years. After retiring from there, he went onto work for Butler County Water Treatment Services.



Bob was active in the Madison Township Community. He and his wife helped establish the Madison Life Squad. He was a former chief for them. He was also a member and past president of the Madison Lions Club and past president of the Madison Knothole Association.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Gephart and daughter, Gina Gephart. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Gephart (Spencer Spraley) of Cape Coral, FL, sons Jeff Gephart (Mary Jo) of Middletown, and Greg Gephart (Carol) of Port Orchard, WA , his Sister, Roberta Henderson, and five grandchildren, Sasha Maske, Devon Walton, Jimmy Gephart, Dana Gephart and Megan Gephart, two step grandsons, Sean Spraley and Jason Spraley, and 7 great-grandchildren.



The family will be holding a private grave site service in the future. Donations can be made in Bob's name to the Imogene Gephart Scholarship fund c/o The Middletown Community Foundation, 300 North Main St. Ste 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042



