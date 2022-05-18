GERON, Doug "Chief"



Passed away after a spirited fight with cancer. He leaves behind his cherished wife of 62 years, Judith Carol Geron (nee Mader). He is also survived



by his brothers William and Eric, sons Chris (Marie Lynn



Miranda) and Curt (Teresa) and daughters Carla Ward (Greg) and Cheri Johnston (Jeff). He enjoyed visits with his grandchildren Brok Wilson, Cody and Hannah McNutt, Sara, Leah and Nathan Johnston, and Thompson, Mariel, and Viviana Geron. Doug greatly appreciated Viviana's analysis of his medical reports and oncology treatments. Doug was born in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Norman and Helen Geron. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1954 and then served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a radio communications technician. He was stationed in Japan but travelled to other overseas bases as well. Doug served on the Springfield Fire Department from 1965 to 1992, rising through the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, and Battalion Commander, hence the nickname "Chief". He was widely liked and respected by his fellow fire fighters, and took pride in making decisions that enhanced the effectiveness and well-being of his firemen over all else. Doug had many friends and hobbies. He made excellent wine which he mostly gave to friends and family. He loved to fish, hunt, trap, collect/trade guns, and golf with his wife Judy. He could fix just about anything, repairing chainsaws, firearms, log splitters, weed whackers, or anything else that showed up at his shop. Doug was very curious by nature and an avid reader. He was especially interested in the history of the Midwestern U.S., the U.S. Civil War, and World War II. He was always swapping books with his kids, other relatives, and friends, discussing the significance of the history and the real-life experiences of the historical people within. He felt passionately that we all have an enduring debt to those who serve our country, and that their sacrifices should never be forgotten. Chief's family is fortunate to have the support of friends too numerous to name, but long-time friends Oakley Grigsby, Len



Norman, Tony Entler, Charlie Boggs, and Bill Geron have been especially supportive and helpful to the family during Doug's illness. Peggy Norman was a huge help in communications with Doug's health care system. Neighbors Brenda and Gary Workman kept the family fed and the grass mowed, and



always had a kind and sympathetic word. We are very grateful to them. Chief always said "If you ain't got friends, you ain't got nothing". Doug was a founding father of The Pitchin Road Rod, Gun, Beagle, and Draft Beer Benevolent Association, a famous and exclusive club that didn't allow anyone who didn't like dogs, fishing, and beer. Whenever you saw Doug, chances are he was smiling and laughing – because that's how he approached life, even in hard times. He will be greatly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be



held on Friday from 4:00 to 6:30 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His ashes will be placed at the Garlough Cemetery on South Pitchin Road. A celebration of Doug's life will be scheduled at a later date.

