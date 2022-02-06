GEVAT, James



Age 77, of Tipp City, passed away January 30, 2022, in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was born in Dayton, Ohio. He served briefly in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War followed by a life-long career in the Postal Service. He retired



after serving many years as the Tipp City Postmaster. Jim will be honored by the Post Office this coming spring with a



plaque and tree planting.



Jim is survived by his daughter Mary Michele Gevat, son Heath Gevat, daughter Tiffany (Gevat) Simons, their spouses, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Public visitation hours will be held at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH. 45371 from 1PM to 3PM, followed by a private memorial service for family and close friends on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Disabled American Veterans in memory of Jim,



https://bit.ly/3L5M82U. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

