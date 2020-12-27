X

GHEEN, Ruth

GHEEN, Ruth L.

RUTH L. GHEEN, age 90, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 6th, 1930, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Sadie (Sherman) Bitzow.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 30th, at noon at the West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Rd., Fairborn. The family will

receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery.




