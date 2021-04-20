GIBBS, Darlene Faye



Age 88, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her home. She was born



August 13, 1932, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Roosevelt and Viola (Sargent) McGuire. Darlene worked at Armco Steel for 27 years,



retiring in 1986. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dale Kenneth Gibbs; her son, Robert D. (wife, Brenda



Johnson) Gibbs; three grandchildren, Ross Gibbs, Alicia Gibbs and Mikayla (husband, Evan) Sharpshair; a great-granddaughter, Winona Sharpshair; and two brothers, Roosevelt McGuire, Jr. and Jack McGuire.



Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Gibbs; two sisters, Zola Atkinson and Wada South; and three brothers, Harlan, Wayne and Rodney McGuire.



Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm Wednesday with Dr. Dan Flory officiating.



Private entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery



Mausoleum.


