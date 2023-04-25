Gibson, Camillia

Gibson (Boehner), Camillia Joyce "Cam"



Age 82 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 11, 20213. She was born February 19, 1941 in Springdale, Ohio, the daughter of late William and Ruby Boehner. Cam graduated from Fairfield High School in 1959 and had 3 children in her previous marriage before marrying Louis D. Gibson on October 15, 1971. Cam and Lou were inseparable and loved to travel. They served the Lord in many capacities in the local church wherever they were and were loved by many people. In March 2001 they took off for an adventure of a lifetime where they traveled the US and became State Park Hosts in many states. Their favorite was San Angelo State Park in San Angelo, Texas. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Louis D. Gibson in January of 2014. Camillia is survived by her Aunt Dorothy McAfee; children, Louis D. "Chip" (Jenny) Gibson, Rosalind Campbell, Russell Campbell and Robert (Sandra) Campbell; Grandchildren, Jamie (Ryan) Kerby, Gary (Nicole) Campbell; great grandchildren, Mason, Paisley, Dean, June & Gwen; Sister Beatrice Noes, niece Lynn Miller and nephew Melvin Noes. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Pastor Patrick Owen officiating. Family and friends are welcome to join at 5:30pm and service will begin at 7:00pm. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the nurses and aids of Alois Alzheimers Center on Damon Road, Greenhills, Ohio or Compassus Hospice of Cincinnati who faithfully served Cam in her last years. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

