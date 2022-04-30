GIBSON, Ruth A.



Ruth A. Gibson, age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. She was born on March 30, 1938, in Prestonburg, KY, the daughter of the late Charles and Doris (nee Lyday) Pendleton. She was married to Charles Gibson for over 58 years, and he preceded her in death in 2015. Ruth worked for the City of Fairfield Treasury office for many years. She is survived by one son Charles (Rhonda) Gibson; two grandsons Charles Brandon Gibson and Austin Robert Gibson; two brothers William (Anita) Pendleton and James Pendleton; one sister June Couch. She also leaves behind many other



family and close friends. Ruth was also preceded in death by one brother Cecil Pendleton. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at



