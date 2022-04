GIBSON,



Shawn Alexander



Age 45, passed April 1, 2022. Shawn was born September 4, 1976, to Spencer and Saundra (Woods) Gibson. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Shatto Gibson. Shawn is also survived by his daughters Alexis and Jade; son Stone; parents; brothers Spencer and Sekou; uncle



Richard Tolliver; aunt Patricia Ratchford; in-laws Russell and Patty Shatto and many family members and friends. A celebration of life is pending.