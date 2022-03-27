dayton-daily-news logo
GIFFEN, GENEVA

GIFFEN, Geneva Ellen

Geneva Ellen Giffen, age 96, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 16, 2022. She was born on October 28, 1925, in New Carlisle, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy and Marie

(Majors) Giffen. She is also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Garnet and Virgil Schaffner. There are no

immediate survivors. In keeping with Geneva's wishes, there was no public visitation or services. She was interred beside her parents in Newson Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

