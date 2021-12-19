GIFFITHS, Patricia

GRIFFITHS, Patricia



Age 90, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Patricia was born in



Manhattan, New York, on May 20, 1931, to Ethel and John Gale and resided in Dayton for the past 70+ years. She is



survived by her sister Margaret Coy; three children and



two daughters-in-law, Glen



(Jennifer) Griffiths, Cindy Cope, and David (Perl) Griffiths; Katy Austin; and great-grandchild, Karter Austin. Patricia was a Life Master Bridge Player and a member of the Miami Valley Bridge Association. She was an avid reader, a great cook, and loved her little dog Cookie.

