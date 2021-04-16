GIFFORD, Mary C.



Mary C. Gifford, age 79, of Ross Township, Ohio, passed away on April 13, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 3, 1941. She worked at Fort Hamilton hospital as a cook for over 30 years. Mary



enjoyed counted cross stitch, spending time with her



children and grandchildren, and going to their sporting events. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, William "Bill" Gifford; her children, Doug Warman and Greg Warman; grandchildren, Christina (Bryan) Lowe, Kaye Warman, Rebecca Fields, Mike (Maria) Fields, Amber (Johnny) Sullivan and Adam Warman; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three



sisters, Gail Ann (Charlie) McGee, Bobbi (Carl) Snell and Ginger (Scott) Riddell; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Gale Warman, and one grandson, Allen Warman. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio, on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 am.



Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



