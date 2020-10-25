GILBERT, Albert Earl "Al"



Albert Earl Gilbert "Al" passed away on 21 Oct 20. He was born in Bath Twp. (now Fairborn), OH, on 19 Sept. 1928. The son of Albert and Bea Gilbert (Veatch) Al is



preceded in death by his



Father and Mother, wife of 63 years Joan, brother Roger, and sister Dorothy. He is survived by sons Roger (Carolle), Glenn (Theresa), daughter Alison, and seven grandchildren: Zachary, Lauren, Rachel, Grant, Laura, Cooper, and Amber.



He attended Bath Exempted Village School (Fairborn) and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Al served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Coral Sea. He graduated from Wilmington College with a B.S. in Education and a Master's Degree in Counseling from Central State University. He was a teacher and counselor in the Fairborn schools for 30 years. Al was also a member of the Fairborn Jay-Cees and belonged to the Enon United Methodist Church, and the Masonic Lodge in Fairborn. Al enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, and spending time with his family.



Due to Covid there will be a private service for immediate family. A public celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.


