GILBERT, Barbara

Age 74 of Naples, Florida, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born in Rahway, New Jersey, on February 9, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Elsie (Howell) Evans. She married her high school sweetheart, Vincent P. Gilbert, on September 28, 1968, in Linden, New Jersey. He preceded her in death on



November 19, 1983. She is



survived by her three children, Kimberly (Emanuel) Velez,



Vincent (Amanda) Gilbert and Melissa (Toby) Sevier; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Kelsie, Kane, Olivia, Christian, Rylie, and Gabriel; two sisters, Linda Curnow and Donna (Gregory) Fonseca; a brother, Dr. R. Stephen (Karen) Evans; and many nieces and nephews.



Barbara was a beautiful soul who brought a smile and laughter to whomever she met. She was admired for her strength when raising three children as a single mother after the death of her husband, and living with Parkinson's during her retirement years. Neither prevented her from enjoying life with her family or a good game of Bingo. Barbara was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, niece, cousin, and friend to many. May beautiful memories with her be a comfort to those who knew and loved her.



Visitation will be from 9:30am-10:30am on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 10:30am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Tuesday at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery.



