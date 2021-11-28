GILBERT, Gregory Scott



Gregory Scott Gilbert, age 68 of Ripley, Ohio, and formerly of Brookville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired from the Miami Valley Career Technology Center where he worked as a plumbing instructor. He was also a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio, and the Masonic Lodge 596 in Brookville, Ohio. Greg, Dad, PopPop, Friend - enjoyed more than anything taking folks for a pontoon ride. Greg was always up for a boat ride especially a sunset cruise (with his glass of red wine, of course). His love for the River and the wonderful Village of Ripley brought such joy in his life. This Village brought out the best in Greg, renewing his excitement for playing his guitars and performing at church and with his friends. Through the encouragement of friends, Greg's singing abilities were brought to life for many to enjoy. There wasn't a project he wouldn't tackle whether it was around the house, or one of his many "toys". If he could dream it, he could build it. His biggest smiles were reserved for his "beautiful bride", his children and all the grandkids. There are so many memories that will always keep Greg in our hearts.



Greg was born August 19, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Howdieshell) Gilbert. He was



also preceded in death by his brother – Burl Eugene Gilbert.



Greg is survived by his loving wife of thirty-two years – Robin Gilbert; three children – Sam Gilbert (Brittany) of Louisville, Kentucky, Wes Combs (Brandie) of Independence, Kentucky and Nikki Costello (Bryan) Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren – Lynlie Combs, Lyla Combs, Levi Combs, August Gilbert, Dorothy Gilbert, Avery Costello and Jack Costello; one sister – Claudia Gowdown (David) of Daniel Island, South Carolina and numerous Ripley friends that were a part of his life.



Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley is serving the family.



In lieu of flowers, to honor his love of Ripley and it's future musicians, donations can be made to: Saint Michael Parochial School, ATTN: Music Department 300 Market Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.



