Gill, Bobby Dean



GILL, Bobby Dean, age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 12, 2024 at Brookhaven Retirement Community. Bobby retired from Ironworkers Local 290 after many years of service. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army, member of Mystic Lodge F&AM and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton.



Bobby is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy Sue; daughter & son-in-law, Kathryn S. & William C. Burson; son & daughter-in-law, Jeffrey D. & Kimberly Gill; sister, Dorothy Jean Goodwin; brother, Johnny (Novela) Gill; grandchildren, Taylor (Melanie) Gill, Jennifer Gill (Tyler Mosholder), and William Burson IV; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 1 PM Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Bobby's memory.



