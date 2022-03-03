GILL, James E.



Age 76 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. He was born July 3, 1945. James was a United States Air Force veteran and worked at Avon products. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (nee Stogsdill) Gill; and his son Brian Gill. He was preceded in death by his mother Opal Gill and his grandparents. A



visitation will be held at THE



WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield, at Rt. 4, Friday, March 4, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 12:00 PM, with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at



