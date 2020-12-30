GILL, Rebecca Kay



68, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born August 21, 1952, the daughter of Donald Summers, Sr. and Geneva (Oiler) Bixler. She enjoyed her many trips to the casino with her dad, traveling, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Rebecca leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Jennifer Arnold; son, Jason



(Dinah) Blankenship; grandchildren, Trevor Blankenship, Gabriela Harber, and Joey Blankenship; brother, Donald Summers, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Marvin Summers. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Selma Worship Center, 8931 Selma Pike, South Charleston, Ohio 45368.



Flowers or memorial mementos may be sent to 1305 Gardena Court, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

