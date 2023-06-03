Gillaspy, Suzanne

Gillaspy (Kindy), Suzanne



Suzanne Kindy Gillaspy passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of Harley and Irene (Bolton) Kindy. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Jane Kindy Pugh. She graduated from Fairview High School and Miami University and was a long-term resident of Bellbrook. She was a teacher at Miami Jacobs, a librarian at Winters Library, and an administrative assistant at St. Anne Pulp Sales for over 25 years. Suzanne was an award winning gardener and spent many hours tending to her beautiful flowers and yard. She was a sweet and caring soul who brought joy to those around her throughout her life. Suzanne is survived by her children David (Thea) Gillaspy, daughter Beth Deutscher, granddaughter Chelsea Stone, nephews Jim and Steven (Charito) Pugh, and many extended family members and friends. The family will receive visitors from 5:30 - 6:30 pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 with a service following at Hope United Methodist Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459. Online memories and expressions of sympathy may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: http://act.alz.org/goto/suzanne_gillaspy

