GILLESPIE, Donald

GILLESPIE, I,



Donald Lloyd



Donald Lloyd Gillespie I was born September 24, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, the second



eldest of five children born to Isaac Nathaniel and Sylvia (Pitts) Gillespie. He was educated in the Hamilton City School system, culminating in the



attainment of his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from The Central State University. On March 7, 1964, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Marcia Ann "angel" (Pridgett) Gillespie. Unto this union of 58 years, the stewardship of three children was entrusted and maintained with great care, Maria, David and Donald II. As a



proponent of human potential and development, Donald dedicated himself to family and service unto others during his formative years, ultimately resolving, in this records affirmation(s), the following noteworthy achievements and distinctions that traverse the counties of Butler and Hamilton, in the great State of Ohio: Sworn Butler County Park Ranger and Probation Officer, First African-American vocational educator/Head Basketball coach at The Garfield High School Hamilton, Ohio, International Athletic Ambassador 1970



(Basketball, Poland) and businessman Accufax Paper Manufacturers/GVS Industries LLC, 2009 inductee into the Ohio Mid-West Soccer Officials Association Hall of Fame, registering 32 years as a state certified OHSAA officiating assigner and high school referee for Divisions I and II student athletes, 2022 Hamilton High school Hall of Fame inductee, and Retired Deacon and Treasurer of the solvent Pilgrim Baptist Church, Hamilton, Ohio. Donald's patriarchy exists in continuum, posthumously, in the form(s) of, devoted wife Marcia; three children, Maria, David, Donald II (Shannon); six grandchildren, Skye, Diahvidi, Tylah, Ahlimily, Christian, Abigail; and great-granddaughter, Saniyah. Trusts/Real Estate(s) in the county of Hamilton, Liberty Township, Ohio, Muscogee County, Georgia, and Kappa Alpha Psi Incorporated. Donald leaves in death his wife Marcia; two siblings, Joyce Ann (Marion) Ford and



Lawrence (Gwendolyn) Gillespie; in-laws Marilyn Pridgett and Joyce (Ronald) Green; and beloved extended family and friends. Uncompromising in conviction, astute in discretion and discernment, and rewarding of accomplishment, his



visionary and pioneering style of leadership and service will be built upon and cherished for the betterment of generations to come. "Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful". Psalms 1:1. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11:30am. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan



Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

