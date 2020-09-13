GILLESPIE, Mary "Mary Kay / Impy", age 93, of Kettering, left this world to join "Big G" and many others on August 31. Mary grew up in Xenia at the Ohio Soldiers & Sailors Orphan's Home where she graduated with a license in cosmetology. She often said, "I twisted hair for 45 years;" and family was charged a kiss. Growing up in an orphanage, Mary understood the importance of family, and friends who became family. Husband, George ("Big G") was the love of her life for 47 years. Together they enjoyed: camping at Rocky Fork Lake, watching "Big G's" softball games, going to Kramer's with her family, attending grandkids' sporting events, and hosting the biggest party on Christmas Eve. Mitch Miller's Must Be Santa and the OSSO choir's Wish You Merry Christmas were always Mary's favorite sing-a-longs. Mary loved to share her Crown Royal anytime someone came to visit especially on her patio. Mary was a talented perfectionist: she won the City of Kettering Yard of the Month several times and needlepointed 60+ personalized Christmas stockings for family and friends. When she wasn't rooting for the Reds, Flyers or Buckeyes, she loved volunteering at Heartland of Springfield, where her mother Flossie lived; St. Henry and St. Albert Churches; Good Samaritan Hospital; and she received the "Volunteer of the Year Award" at Miami Valley Hospital. Mary was a devout Catholic and will be missed by many especially her children, George (Beth) Gillespie, Brad (Honey Ree) Gillespie, Kitty (Bob) Schaefer. "Nan" memories will forever be adored by her grandchildren, Erica (Jason) Golden, Chad (Colleen) Schaefer, Hus (Kristin) Gillespie, Abby (Buddy) Watkins and 12 great-grandchildren. Immediate family will have a private church service. At a later date, family and friends will gather as Mary would have liked. In Mary's memory, take a friend out for lunch or enjoy a cold beverage on a patio. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be sent to: OSSO Association of Ex-Pupils Museum or Chapel Fund, 650 Elliott Drive, Xenia OH 45385. Visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

