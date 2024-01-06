Gilley, Frances

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

GILLEY (Webb), Frances Lucille "Frankie"

GILLEY, Frances "Frankie" Lucille, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1944 in West Virgina and had lived in Ohio for 15 years. She was a mother and homemaker. Frances was a member of the Keister Road Church of God. She enjoyed baking for her family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Carl and Carrie J. (Ward) Webb. She is survived by her grandson, John Fraley. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Dennis Barnhart officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Stueve, William
2
Sparks, Fred
3
Emrick, Nicholas
4
Cooney, Douglas
5
Christy, Lou
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top