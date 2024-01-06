GILLEY (Webb), Frances Lucille "Frankie"



GILLEY, Frances "Frankie" Lucille, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1944 in West Virgina and had lived in Ohio for 15 years. She was a mother and homemaker. Frances was a member of the Keister Road Church of God. She enjoyed baking for her family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Carl and Carrie J. (Ward) Webb. She is survived by her grandson, John Fraley. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Dennis Barnhart officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown



