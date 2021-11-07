GILLINGHAM, Marjorie Jane



98 was ushered into heaven with the glorious sunset of 10-19-2021. She was born 9-4-1923 in Eaton, Ohio to the late Donald Michael Potts and Lucile Yantis (McKee) Potts. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Lynn Papenbrock, her sister, Betty Joan Nelis, two granddaughters, and two great grandsons.



Also by three nieces and multiple grand nephews and nieces.



Marjorie is preceded in death by two husbands, Richard E. Papenbrock, Sr. and S.W. "Bill" Gillingham, and her son



Richard E. "Dick" Papenbrock, Jr.



She was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society.



Marjorie gave generously of herself to many clubs and organizations. Some of which are Chapter 6 of The PEO and Forever Wings. She joined Grace United Methodist Church in 1933;



being a faithful servant for the remainder of her life.



Marjorie was quite the traveler and loved the arts. She was also a fabulous Girl Scout leader.



Her career was with Gem Savings and as a personal assistant to Mistro Isaiah Jackson.



There will be a memorial service at Grace United Methodist Church on 11-20-2021 at 11:00 AM.



Donations may be made to the Dayton Philharmonic (131 N. Ludlow, Dayton, Ohio 45402) or a charity of your choice.

