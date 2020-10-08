X

GILMORE, Marian

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GILMORE, Marian M. Age 94, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Marian is survived by her loving brother, James McIntosh; and a devoted nephew, Lamanuel (Carla) McIntosh, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct 9, 2020, 11:00 AM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Pastor MacKenzie Kambizi, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Friday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will be present at 10:00 AM. Facial Mask is required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

