GINGRICH, Donald Leroy



Age 92 of Fairfield, passed away March 14, 2022. He was born November 24, 1929, in Trenton, Ohio, to the late Earl and Hazel Gingrich (nee Schull). On August 16, 1958, he married Patti Merz. Donald was a teacher for New Miami School District and a member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton. He is survived by his wife Patti Gingrich and their children Steve (Kim) Gingrich and Lisa (Larry) Dulli; Also survived by numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10AM, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11AM at First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd,



Hamilton, OH, 45013 with Pastor Jeremy Spence officiating. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the New Miami



Athletic Department or First Baptist Church of Hamilton.



Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com