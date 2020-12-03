GINGRICH, Thomas

X

Thomas J. Gingrich of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 76. He was born on December 16, 1943, to the late Kenneth "Ging" and Juanita Gingrich. Tom graduated from The Naval Academy in 1966, and after graduation served as a Lieutenant on a nuclear

submarine during the Vietnam War. He retired from WPAFB in 1999 as Chief of the Propulsion Branch. Tom is survived by the love of his life for over 55 years, Lynn (Hamler) Gingrich, his sons Brad, Matt, and Mike and their families, and many other loving extended family. Given the current pandemic, no visitation services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton, and messages of sympathy may be left for the family at

www.hale-sarver.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by check in memory of Tom Gingrich to the American Legion Post 707 (200 National Rd, Englewood, OH 45322) or the Northmont Education Foundation (4001 Old Salem Rd, Englewood, OH 45322).

