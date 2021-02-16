GINN, Maxine S.



Age 98, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home. She was born March 19, 1922, to the late Roy and Emma Spitler in Ludlow Falls, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert F. Ginn; son-in-law Bill Taylor and brother Max Spitler. She will be missed and



remembered by her loving daughter Sandy Taylor of Ludlow Falls; granddaughter Lori Baker of Ludlow Falls and great- grandson Zachary Baker of Ludlow Falls. Maxine was a 1940 Milton-Union High School graduate. She also was a member of the Sunshine Grandma's Club and assisted her husband Robert with farming for many years. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Online memories of



