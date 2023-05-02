Ginther, Judith Anne "Judi"



Judith Anne Ginther Roberts, of Oxford, OH passed peacefully from this world Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the age of 69.



"Judi" was born in Richmond, IN July 23, 1953 to Margaret Lincicome and Robert Reitz. Judith is survived by her husband Tim Roberts, her three children Greg (Leah), Rob (Lizz), Joe (Wendy), 6 grandchildren, and her sisters Jo Ann, Susan, and Peggy; she was preceded in death by her sister Jane.



Her career in healthcare spanned 4 decades, serving as a floor nurse, manager, educator, and Nurse Practitioner. Her love for serving others also extended to her work within her church and, much to the chagrin of her family, bringing home the occasional wayward soul to live in her home until they were able to get back on their feet. Her final act of service was to donate her body to the UC Medical School in the hope that she may help educate the next generation of healers and grow our understanding of cancer so that others may not have to suffer.



She loved life and filled as many moments with laughter and joy as she could. She was known for her sly wit, love of shoes, and her passion for travel. She was a great friend, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, teacher, and overall source of good in the world. Her love for life and others was infectious and everyone who knew her was better for it.



A celebration of life will be held July 22 in Oxford, Ohio. If you are unable to attend her family asks in lieu of flowers please remember her with a stiff drink the next time you find yourself on a beach.

