GIOLITTO, Dennis W.



Age 73, of Tipp City, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at his residence. Dennis was a Tool and Die Maker for Delphi retiring after many years of service. He was a member of Masons, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved working in his garden. He was



preceded in death by his wife, Ruth F.; father and mother,



Almon Ray and Zula N.



Giolitto. Dennis is survived by his children, Ruth F. and Mark Kinnaird of Troy, Cynthia M.



Ewing (Alan Pierce) of Miamisburg, Melissa D. Giolitto of



Miamisburg, Brian W. Giolitto of Tipp City; brothers, William (Donna) Giolitto, Norman (Shelby) Giolitto all of Dayton; grandchildren, Brett and Dylan Ewing, Zachary Giolitto, Hallie and Hayden Holtzman, Courtney, Jessica, Sebastian, and Rheanna McCarel; 7 great-grandchildren; loving dog, Jasmine; other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 2 PM Monday,



October 18, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jerry Siler



officiating. Interment New Carlisle Cemetery. Family will



receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1 PM



until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Dennis's memory.

